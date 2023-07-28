Hindu community arranges 'Niaz' in memory of Karbala martyrs

A Hindu Panchayat on Friday organized a 'Niaz' at their Dharamshala, located on Royal Road, to pay homage to the eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), the Grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.A.S) and his martyred companions, for the exaltation of Islam in the field of Karbala

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A Hindu Panchayat on Friday organized a 'Niaz' at their Dharamshala, located on Royal Road, to pay homage to the eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), the Grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.A.S) and his martyred companions, for the exaltation of islam in the field of Karbala.

The series of mourning and anchoring in memory continues, In Larkana also, the series of paying respects to Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the martyrs of Karbala is going on.

Chairman of Municipal Town Committee Dari Larkana Shahrukh Siyal, Babu Sarwar Siyal, President Larkana Press Club President Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary Naveed Lark, including prominent citizens, doctors, professors, teachers, elected representatives, activists of various political and civil society organizations and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the programme.

Chairman Hindu Panchayat Harish Lal, Dr Ambrat Lal and Kalpna Devi said on the occasion that the Niaz was arranged to pay respects to the unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his martyred companions for the cause of humanity.

They said that even today, the memory of the martyrs of Karbala is not only alive with respect and devotion all over the world, but the followers of various religions of the world mention the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Those who love him are not only followers of Islam, but also followers of Hinduism who express their devotion and love towards Imam Hussain(A.S), they added.

They also said the event would be held on the eve of Ashura every year.