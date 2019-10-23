Hindu Community Busy With Diwali Preparations
Hindu Community of Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur,Jaccababad and Kashmore- Kandhkot districts was busy in preparation of one of their biggest festival Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights
Usually Hindus prepare for the major festival by baking, cooking, buying new clothes and prayer.
The Diwali in Sindh would be celebrated for three days,said Mukhi Aiswar Lal while talking to APP on Wednesday.
He said that Di" means "the light" and "wali" means row. He said that the Hindus were the largest minority in Pakistan forming a little less than 2 percent of the total population.