UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Community Busy With Diwali Preparations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:19 PM

Hindu Community busy with Diwali preparations

Hindu Community of Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur,Jaccababad and Kashmore- Kandhkot districts was busy in preparation of one of their biggest festival Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Hindu Community of Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur,Jaccababad and Kashmore- Kandhkot districts was busy in preparation of one of their biggest festival Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights.

Usually Hindus prepare for the major festival by baking, cooking, buying new clothes and prayer.

The Diwali in Sindh would be celebrated for three days,said Mukhi Aiswar Lal while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said that Di" means "the light" and "wali" means row. He said that the Hindus were the largest minority in Pakistan forming a little less than 2 percent of the total population.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Minority Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Kandhkot Prayer

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

6 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

20 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

36 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

49 minutes ago

KP Govt makes allowances of Govt employees conditi ..

50 seconds ago

Shah Abdul Latif University announces B.Sc Part-I ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.