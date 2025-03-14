Open Menu

Hindu Community Celebrate Holi With Immense, Enthusiasm & Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Hindu community celebrate Holi with immense, enthusiasm & fervor

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Hindu community in Larkana celebrated the festival of Holi with immense enthusiasm and fervor on Friday.

Members of the community gathered in various neighborhoods, including Dari Mohalla, Bakrani Road, and Station Road, to mark the occasion with traditional rituals and festivities.

On this occasion, leaders including Haresh Lal (Chairman of the Hindu Panchayat), Jay Raj (Vice Chairman), Wali Ram (General Secretary), Kailash Kumar (Joint Secretary), Nanak Ram, Ramesh Lal, Seth Santosh Kumar, Nol Rai (Divisional General Secretary of the PPP Minority Wing), Dr. Sudham Chand (City President), and others were presents.

The celebrations included applying colors to one another, performing religious rituals, exchanging sweets, and expressing happiness. Hindu leaders emphasized that Holi symbolizes the arrival of spring, fostering love, unity, and communal harmony.

