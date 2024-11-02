Hindu community celebrated "Dewali"

Like other parts of the world the country Hindo and Sikh Community celebrated "Dewali" here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the world the country Hindo and Sikh Community celebrated "Dewali" here on Saturday.

Despite its deep religious significance, Diwali today is also a cultural festival observed by people regardless of faith.

According to information, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world are celeberating Diwali, the festival of lights.

Diwali, also called Deepavali, is one of the biggest festivals in India. It’s also widely celebrated in Nepal, Malaysia, Fiji and other countries with large South Asian diasporas. Homes, businesses and public spaces are lit up with diyas, or oil lamps made from clay, and fireworks displays abound.

People gather with their families, eat sweets and exchange gifts.

The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians.

Over the centuries, Diwali has become a national festival that's also enjoyed by non-Hindu communities. For instance, in Jainism, Diwali marks the nirvana, or spiritual awakening, of Lord Mahavira on October 15, 527 B.C.; in Sikhism, it honors the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was freed from imprisonment. Buddhists in India celebrate Diwali as well.