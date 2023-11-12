Hindu community celebrated Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Hindu community celebrated their religious festival of Diwali on Sunday with full enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Pakistan Hindu Council has attributed this year's Diwali to an "immediate ceasefire in Gaza".

The annual festival of lights was marked by festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayers.

In his felicitation message on the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said

this festival is the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is marked according to the lunisolar Hindu Calendar and falls between mid-October and mid-November on the 15th day of Kartik month - the darkest night of the year. The festivities are spread across five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj, he added.