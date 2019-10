Hindu Community like other parts of the country celebrated Diwali (Deepwali) in Shikarpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Hindu Community like other parts of the country celebrated Diwali (Deepwali) in Shikarpur on Monday.

Members of the community lighted earthen-lamps to mark the festival.

Earlier, in temples special gatherings were held to celebrate the occasion.

The main celebration was held at the Main Temple of Shikarpur early in the morning.