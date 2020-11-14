UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Celebrates Dewali In Attock

Sat 14th November 2020

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :As elsewhere around the globe, the Hindu community of Attock also celebrated their religious festival of Diwali with full enthusiasm and religious fervor.

To mark the day the Hindu community lit earthen lamp to their religious ritual of commemorating return of Lord Rama.

At the Vel mekh Mander of Attock, special gathering were held.

Special sermons were delivered preaching love and peace besides special prayers for brotherhood and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sweets and meals were distributed among all the community. Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal told reporters that this festival is celebrated to memorize the sacrifices of Shree Ram Chandar Jee who spent almost 14 years in extradition in forests and preached Hinduism.

They said in Pakistan Hindus are enjoying full religious freedom and having all rights as being enjoyed by other citizen.

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life greeted Hindus on their religious festival and said that Pakistan is committed to protect minorities without any discrimination.

They said every citizen has equal right to celebrate and observe his or her religious festival without any fear.

