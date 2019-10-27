Hindu community celebrates Diwali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hindu community residing in Hyderabad and other adjoining areas celebrated Diwali, a festival of lights here on Sunday.

Special "pooja" was held in different temples of the city while sweets were also distributed among the people during observance of religious custom of Hinduism.

Hindu community also lit earthen lamps in the night and fireworks were also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Diwali was being celebrated at the end of the month of autumn in the memory of Ram Chand who had spent 14 years in tranquility. This festival was also celebrated for five days and also marks the start of the new year of Hindu Calendar.

Apart from Hyderabad, Hindu community living in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and other cities and towns also celebrated Diwali with religious harmony.