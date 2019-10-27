UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Celebrates Diwali In Bahawalpur, Cholistan

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Hindu community celebrates Diwali in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali today.

Earthen lamps were lit up at houses from last night.

Special pooja was held at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were also be exhibited.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Kartik in the memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan area.

