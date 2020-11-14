UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Celebrates Diwali In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Hindu community celebrates Diwali in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A special ceremony to mark the Diwali celebrations was held at Karishna Temple Ravi Road here on Saturday under the auspices of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) which was attended by Hindus from across the province.

On the occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad congratulated the Hindu community.

The temple was decorated with traditional lights while men and women of Hindu community performed rituals of Diwali.

A special cake was cut and gifts were distributed among the community members.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad said that all minorities living in Pakistan had complete religious liberty. The Federal government gave special orders for the welfare of minorities.

Hindu leader Dr Munawar Chand and Kashi Ram thanked the Pakistan government and ETPB Chairman for making best arrangements on the occasion of Diwali.

