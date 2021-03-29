Hindu community celebrates Holi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Hindu community in Pakistan celebrated the religious festival of Holi with traditional fervor on Sunday.

In this regard, a special Holi ceremony was held at Agarwal Ashram in the provincial capital in which people belonging to other religions including Hindus also expressed solidarity and expressed happiness by throwing colors at each other.

The event was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic and participants were specially instructed to follow the SOPs.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman, Dr Amir Ahmed has congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The function was attended by Hindu leader Munawar Chand, Deputy SecretaryFaraz Abbas and other board officials.