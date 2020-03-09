Hindu community celebrates Holi

Hindu community of Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi on Monday

According to member Hindu community Lala Mohan Das, the celebrations started in the previous evening. The members of Hindu community sprayed colours on each other.

Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colours or the festival of sharing the love.

It is an ancient Hindu religious festival which has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia.

The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.

The celebrations will continue till tomorrow evening.