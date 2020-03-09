UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Community Celebrates Holi In Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Hindu community celebrates holi in northern Sindh

The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated annual religious festival of Holi on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated annual religious festival of Holi on Monday.

Community members sprayed red, yellow and silver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of spring season. Colorful events were held in different localities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day- long proceedings.

Special ceremonies were held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas.

Holi festival proceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local social activists. Holi festival was also celebrated with devotion and colorfully by Bagri community, a scheduled caste of Hindu community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze.

Meanwhile, Jai Jai Veshnu and Faqir Gokal Das Chohan exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim compatriots in Shikarpur and Kandhkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Road Sabha Sukkur Progress Temple Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Saddar Kandhkot Mirpur Mathelo Bela Women Silver Muslim

Recent Stories

US Consul General in Karachi visits Central Deposi ..

8 minutes ago

ACM-IT takes oath, vows to protect wildlife

3 minutes ago

Spurs need to 'write new stories', says Lloris

3 minutes ago

Indonesian soldier killed in Papua rebel attack

3 minutes ago

IAEA Sees no Changes in Iran's Implementation of C ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Staffer at Brussels Headquarters Tests Positi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.