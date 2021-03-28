UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Celebrates Holi In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe Hindu community celebrates the colorful festival Holi also in Mithi on Sunday. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi concerted steps have been taken for organizing festival of colors in befitting manner.

Meanwhile various ceremonies were organized in different areas of the district. SSP Tharparkar has granted two days leave to Hindu police officers and personnel to celebrate Holi with their families. Meanwhile SSP while felicitating Hindu community expressed good wishes for them.

