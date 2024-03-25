Hindu Community Celebrates Holi In Traditional Manner
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated "Holi" in a traditional manner on Monday.
The celebrations started in different areas of the districts from the last evening, in a traditional way.
The members of the Hindu community sprinkled colors on each other to enjoy their event in a befitting manner.
Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colors or the festival of sharing love.
It is an ancient Hindu festival that has become popular among non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia, due to sprinkling color on each other and spreading love for enjoying the festival.
The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.
