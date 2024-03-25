Hindu Community Celebrates Holi In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi celebrated the spring festival of Holi on Monday.
Pakistan Hindu and Sikh Welfare Association organized special worship services at the temple and distributed parashad among the devotees.
A large number of Hindu community participated in the festivities and later they threw colour at each other.
Member National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar said that the purpose behind celebrating the Holi festival is to promote love of the neighbour, Love of the Good and Love of the neighbour’ among all religions. "Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," he added.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4.8 mln ration bags distributed, 6132 profiteers arrested7 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest seven power pilferers7 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic issues27 minutes ago
-
Holi Celebrated with Restraint in Mirpurkhas47 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi today1 hour ago
-
Kashmir resolution imperative for peace, prosperity of South Asia: APHC1 hour ago
-
KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats2 hours ago
-
Four kite sellers held2 hours ago
-
'Robber shot, injures in encounter'2 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Hindu community on Holi13 hours ago
-
70pc Rashan bags distribution target achieved:DC13 hours ago
-
PTI's blame game causing chaos: Khurram Dastgir13 hours ago