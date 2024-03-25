Hindu community celebrates Holi today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The colorful celebration represents renewal and the triumph of righteousness over adversity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world is joyfully observing Holi on Monday, a vibrant festival symbolizing the arrival of spring.

The colorful celebration represents renewal and the triumph of righteousness over adversity.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extend warm greetings to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion.

President Zardari emphasized the significance of Holi as a metaphor for the victory of good over evil, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom as enshrined in its Constitution.

He praised the invaluable contributions of the Hindu community to the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the diversity of Pakistani society, urging everyone to embrace our differences as sources of strength as we commemorate this day.