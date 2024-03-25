Open Menu

Hindu Community Celebrates Holi Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:31 AM

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

The colorful celebration represents renewal and the triumph of righteousness over adversity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world is joyfully observing Holi on Monday, a vibrant festival symbolizing the arrival of spring.

The colorful celebration represents renewal and the triumph of righteousness over adversity.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extend warm greetings to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion.

President Zardari emphasized the significance of Holi as a metaphor for the victory of good over evil, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to religious freedom as enshrined in its Constitution.

He praised the invaluable contributions of the Hindu community to the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the diversity of Pakistani society, urging everyone to embrace our differences as sources of strength as we commemorate this day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 days ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 days ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 days ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan