Hindu community celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hindu community celebrated the 76th Independence Day at Shree Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir here on Monday.

The celebrations were organized by the former Minister of State and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held to mark the day with national fervour and enthusiasm.

Cultural performances, and patriotic speeches on journey to independence and the values that united all as a nation were delivered.