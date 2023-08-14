Hindu Community Celebrates Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 10:27 PM
The Hindu community celebrated the 76th Independence Day at Shree Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hindu community celebrated the 76th Independence Day at Shree Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir here on Monday.
The celebrations were organized by the former Minister of State and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.
A flag-hoisting ceremony was held to mark the day with national fervour and enthusiasm.
Cultural performances, and patriotic speeches on journey to independence and the values that united all as a nation were delivered.