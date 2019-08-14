Hindu community celebrates Independence, Kashmir solidarity day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Local Hindu community celebrated Independence, Kashmir solidarity day during a special ceremony held at historical Hindu Temple namely Shawala Teja Singh Temple here on Wednesday.

Hindu Leader Hakim Rattan Lal presided over the Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations. They prayed for the national development, prosperity and peace for Pakistan and freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India. They also distributed sweets.