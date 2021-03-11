Hindu Community celebrates Shivratri festival

The Hindu community on Thursday celebrated its religious festival Shivratri with zeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hindu community on Thursday celebrated its religious festival Shivratri with zeal.

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, special arrangements were made for the festival.

The special ceremonies of Shivratri were held in Krishna Mandir Lahore, Katas Raj Mand Temple Chakwal, Sadhu Bella Mandir Sindh and Shawala Teja Singh Temple Sialkot where the hindu community performed their rituals.

The hindu leaders thanked and appreciated the government and the ETPB for making goodarrangements, including security.