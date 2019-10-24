Hindu community delegation meets Deputy Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide every possible facility to the Hindu community on the occasion of their festival Deewali.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Hindu community members which called on him at his office here.

The delegation of Hindu community requested the deputy mayor Karachi to make arrangements of lights and other works on the Diwali festival in Karachi.

The Deputy Mayor directed the concerned departments of KMC to ensure all these arrangements at the residential and religious points of Hindu Community and also depute city wardens on these locations.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Mayor and deputy mayor Karachi for their cooperation in connection with Diwali.