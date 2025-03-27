Hindu community delegation meets Minister Ramesh Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora met a delegation from the Bahawalpur Minority Wing of the Hindu community at his camp office to discuss concerns, including the recent disrespect towards the Guru Granth Sahib in Sindh.

The delegation condemned the incident, calling it a conspiracy and demanded immediate action and investigation. Minister Arora assured them that a high-level inquiry committee had been formed to address the issue and hold those responsible accountable.

The delegation also raised other concerns, such as the water crisis in Cholistan and the poor condition of the cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat) near Fort Derawar Singh, where over 400 Hindu households face significant challenges due to poverty.

The minister promised to include these issues in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for swift resolution and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minority communities. He also assured efforts would be made to improve the cremation ground and resolve the water scarcity issue by collaborating with relevant authorities.

The delegation included Chander Kumar, Amir Lal, Maharaja Parvez Sindhu, Lala Akmal Lal Phir, Chander Babu, Bhuri Aram and Bahu Ram.