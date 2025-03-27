Open Menu

Hindu Community Delegation Meets Minister Ramesh Arora

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Hindu community delegation meets Minister Ramesh Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora met a delegation from the Bahawalpur Minority Wing of the Hindu community at his camp office to discuss concerns, including the recent disrespect towards the Guru Granth Sahib in Sindh.

The delegation condemned the incident, calling it a conspiracy and demanded immediate action and investigation. Minister Arora assured them that a high-level inquiry committee had been formed to address the issue and hold those responsible accountable.

The delegation also raised other concerns, such as the water crisis in Cholistan and the poor condition of the cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat) near Fort Derawar Singh, where over 400 Hindu households face significant challenges due to poverty.

The minister promised to include these issues in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for swift resolution and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minority communities. He also assured efforts would be made to improve the cremation ground and resolve the water scarcity issue by collaborating with relevant authorities.

The delegation included Chander Kumar, Amir Lal, Maharaja Parvez Sindhu, Lala Akmal Lal Phir, Chander Babu, Bhuri Aram and Bahu Ram.

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

42 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

42 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

42 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

43 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

43 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

43 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

44 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

44 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

45 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan