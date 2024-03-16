Open Menu

Hindu Community Has Major Role In Country's Progress: Arslan

Published March 16, 2024

Hindu community has major role in country’s progress: Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Leader of the Hindu Community, Sukkur, Mukhi Aishwarlal on Saturday appealed to the authorities concerned to ensure that all Hindu employees working in different departments of the Sindh government and the Sukkur Municipal Corporation were paid salaries in advance ahead of the Holi festival.

Holi is a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of the spring season. Widely known as the Festival of Colours, it takes place for over two days and is a celebration of fertility, colour and love, as well as of the triumph of good versus evil, he expressed.

Talking to APP, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan said that he always showed his love and support for Hindu community as he care for all minorities in Pakistan, he said.

Arslan said that the Hindu community in Pakistan has a major role in the country’s progress, especially in the field of medicine. They are serving the people of Pakistan, he added.

Responding to a question, he stated that he has already ordered release of the salaries to Hindu community employees of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation so that they could celebrate Holi in befitting manner.

