Hindu Community Integral Part Of Pakistan: Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Hindu community was an integral part of Pakistan.

He said this while celebrating Diwali organized by Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department in collaboration with Bargad Organization and the Youth Development Foundation in a local hotel.

The minister said the HR&MA department was working very hard to ensure rights of all minorities and provide equal opportunities in all fields of life to make progress and grow living in Punjab.

He highlighted that the HR&MA department had been celebrating Diwali for the last three years in collaboration with Bargad.

On the occasion, Mahinder Pall Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA, Punjab, briefed abouthistory of Diwali.

