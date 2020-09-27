UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Leader Praises PM's Speech In UNGA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Hindu community leader praises PM's speech in UNGA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement, Haroon Sarabdayal Sunday appreciated the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying, his stance over Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) would paved the way for liberation of Muslims living in occupied valley.

Talking to APP, he said that bold stance of Prime Minister and his determination would help Kashmir people to get right of self determination.

"The speech of Prime Minister in General Assembly was passionate and powerful and reflected the true aspirations of nation and Kashmiris who are subjected to persecution and brutality by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir", he told. Indian government has become frantic and finding ways to hide embarrassment after the speech that was the embodiment of feeling of IIOJK Muslims.

He said that Prime Minister has vociferously presented the case of people of (IIOJK) on every international forum and has exposed the flagrant violation of human rights by Indian armed forces adding the dream of establishing peace in the region could not be materialised without settlement of Kashmir .

The whole Pakistani nation has become proud by strength and commitment expressed by Prime Minister in General Assembly for Kashmiri brethren. He said that day is imminent when Muslims being persecuted by Modi cabal would achieve freedom from Indian yoke,Each and every citizen of Pakistan is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering a historic speech in UN General Assembly and projecting the case of Kashmir in a convincing way. The speech has thwarted the attempt of Modi government who is trying to divert the attention of world community from human rights violation in Kashmir through media blackout.

