Hindu Community Long March Against Jodhpur Killings Enters Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A Hindu community long march Thursday night entered the Federal Capital for staging a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission to protest the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month.

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani led the long march from Sukkur to Islamabad to show solidarity with the bereaved Hindu families.

Some 11 members of a family of Pakistani Hindus were found dead at a rented farmhouse in Jodhpur in mysterious circumstances last month.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member of the National Assembly, said the incident was not being investigated by the Indian authorities as they were terming the killings suicides.

