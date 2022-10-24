UrduPoint.com

Hindu Community Observe Diwali With Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of Hindu community was observed with enthusiasm, here in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of Hindu community was observed with enthusiasm, here in the city.

The Dewali's celebrations commenced on Monday night as lump were lit in homes.

Hindu community perform "pooja" at scattered places, including old Shujabad road, Double Pathak, Bagh Langay Khan and some other areas.

They exchanged gifts and enjoyed the festival by bursting crackers. In Multan, over 2000 Hindus are residing at different places who arranged functions to mark the event.

The local administration made tight security arrangements on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

