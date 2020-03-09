UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Of Karachi Mark The Beginning Of Holi

Hindu community of Karachi mark the beginning of Holi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Holi, the traditional Hindu festival that ushers spring marked its onset in the metropolis with lightening of bonfire Monday evening at Swami Ram Narayan Temple in old city area.

Special arrangements for Holka Fire, that also depicts triumph of good over evil and light over darkness paving way for land fertility, were made at different other temples, attended by hundreds of worshippers from different social strata.

Rakesh Kumar, a young community leader talking to APP mentioned that the two day Holi, also cited as the festival of colors holds immense charm for the youth and children.

"With people throwing colored powder and sprinkling colored water on each other it is not difficult realize the fun part of the occasion," he said.

Celebrations would continue on Tuesday too as members of the Hindu community, with a population of no less than a million in the metropolis, have planned to throw parties besides holding concerts and carnivals.

"We as per our tradition would also visit our relatives and friends and exchange greetings," said Bhagwandas a Karachiite known for his philanthropic work.

"Inclusiveness is an essential part of the festival and therefore special measures are adopted by the followers to ensure that food or gifts are left on their doorsteps for passers-by on the eve of Holi," claimed Dr. Ram Chand, a medical practitioner.

Meanwhile, many of the families, attending the mega event organized by Pakistan Hindu Council at Hanuman temple could be witnessed carrying national flags celebrating fast approaching Pakistan Day along with the Holi festival.

"This is to express our solidarity with all countrymen and promote interfaith harmony," said Dr. Vankwani, the Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council.

