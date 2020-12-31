UrduPoint.com
Hindu Community Protests 11 Pakistani Hindus' Killing In India; Urges UN Chief To Take Notice

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Hindu community of Pakistan Thursday protested the killing of their 11 members in India, and urged the United Nations Secretary General to take notice of Indian government's insensitivity and inaction to probe the case.

Dozens of the Hindu community members held protest a demonstration before the Foreign Ministry, and carried the placards condemning the mysterious killings and sought justice.

The protest was arranged by All Hindu Panchayat Balmike Sabha Pakistan and was addressed by President Pundit Chana Lal, Secretary General Oum Parkash Narain and District Rawalpindi President Dilip Kumar. Other notables were Jibran Gill Mashee and Agha Mujeeb Advocate.

They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the Indian government to ensure fair probe into the case.

On August 9, the bodies of 11 persons, including children from a single family, who had migrated to India from Pakistan, were found in a field in Jodhpur district.

  The protestors said the Indian government had not even handed over the bodies of the slain Hindus to their family They viewed that the Modi government had failed to address the issues confronting the minorities.

The protestors said that considering the Indian government's callous attitude, they were satisfied over their forefathers' decision to reside in Pakistan and not to migrate to India.

They said in true spirit of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's sayings, the minorities in Pakistan enjoyed due respect, constitutional rights and religious freedom without any discrimination.

The Hindu community resolved to continue protest until the victim families got justice and the Indian government did not mend its conduct.

