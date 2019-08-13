Hindu community stage demo in favour of Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of people of Pakistani Hindu community staged a protest against Indian forces over their atrocities and brutalities which they committed against people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

A large number of people of Hindu balmic community headed by their leaders Sardar Tufail Ram and others staged protest here. The rally of Hindu community was taken out from their center and after marching on city roads, it reached Farid Gate, a commercial hub of Bahawalpur city.

The protestors had held banners inscribed with slogans against Indian forces.

Addressing the rally, Sardar Tufail said that Indian forces had been involved in menace of killing innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani Hindu community strongly condemned the brutal act of Indian forces which they committed against innocent people of Kashmir.

He demanded of the United Nations to take notice of the situation besides pressurizing Indian government to stop brutality against people of Jammu and Kashmir.