UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Community Stages Demo Against Human Rights Violations In IHK

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Hindu community stages demo against human rights violations in IHK

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Dozens of workers from Hindu Community staged a protest demonstration against human rights violation and Indian army atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, here on Sunday.

Hindu Community activist Shakuntala Devi led the demonstration.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris. They also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

They demanded that Indian government should refrain from human rights violations in the held valley.

They stated that they were standing with Pakistan government and Pakistan army and hoped that Kashmiris would achieve independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Army Jammu Independence Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.