Hindu community stages demo against human rights violations in IHK

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Dozens of workers from Hindu Community staged a protest demonstration against human rights violation and Indian army atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, here on Sunday.

Hindu Community activist Shakuntala Devi led the demonstration.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris. They also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

They demanded that Indian government should refrain from human rights violations in the held valley.

They stated that they were standing with Pakistan government and Pakistan army and hoped that Kashmiris would achieve independence.