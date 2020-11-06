Hindu community takes out rally against blasphemous sketches' publication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Hindu community Friday took out a big rally in Kharan against the publication of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him in France.

A large number Hindu community members participated in the protest rally which was led by Sunil Kumar and accumulated near the press club after marching various routes of the area.

The participants of the rally were also carrying banners inscribing slogans against the French president.

Addressing the rally, Sunil Kumar said the president of France had hurt the sentiments of Muslims and other followers of religions in the world by his inhumane measures.

"This is a big conspiracy to destroy the world peace," he said.

He said the publication of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him in France was unbearable and Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was a mercy for whole the world.

"We strongly condemn the publication of blasphemous sketches in France," he said and urged to boycott the French products by Muslim and other countries.