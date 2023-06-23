Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

The rally was organized by the Hindu community in favor of Takreem-e-Shuhada Pakistan and the Pakistan Army in Khuzdar on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The rally was organized by the Hindu community in favor of Takreem-e-Shuhada Pakistan and the Pakistan Army in Khuzdar on Friday.

The participants of the rally reached the press club through different routes of the city and were shouting slogans in favor of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that those elements who were defaming the Pakistan Army, the custodian of the existence of Pakistan, and the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the protection of Pakistan saying that strict action should be taken against the elements who committed such crimes under the laws of the country.

The speakers said that the martyrs of the country were our heroes, and thanks to their sacrifices, we were living peacefully today.

They also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and civilian martyrs and affirmed the pledge that we were with our Pakistan Army and civilian institutions and would remain together.

"Our ancestors sacrificed for this country and nation and we will continue to follow their footsteps," they said.

In the rally, the photographs and portraits of the martyrs were also carried in their hands, and shouted slogans of solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Chaudhry Chandralal, Dileep Kumar, Chandralal, Dewan Chandprakash, Babu Kaniyalal, Sunil Kumar, Pansand Kumar, and other dignitaries from the Hindu community participated in the rally.