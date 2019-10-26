Hindu community to celebrate Diwali on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hindu community will celebrate Diwali in the city on Sunday with zeal and zest.

The community in the provincial capital will decorate their houses with "Diyas" (lamps), fairy lights and candles.

The main function of Diwali will be held at Karishna Mandar (temple) here where rituals will be offered besides other cultural activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Diwali, Deepavali or Dipavali is the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated for five days in the autumn.

One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."