Hindu community to celebrate 'Holi' festival on March 28

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hindu community across the northern Sindh will celebrated the 'Holi' festival with its traditional enthusiasm on March 28.

Holi, a popular Hindu spring festival - also termed as the festival of colours observed at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month.

Revelers spray coloured powder and water on each other, dance, and distribute sweets during 'Holi' celebrations.