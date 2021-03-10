UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Community To Celebrate 'Holi' Festival On March 28

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Hindu community to celebrate 'Holi' festival on March 28

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Hindu community across the northern Sindh will celebrated the 'Holi' festival with its traditional enthusiasm on March 28.

Holi, a popular Hindu spring festival - also termed as the festival of colours observed at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month.

Revelers spray coloured powder and water on each other, dance, and distribute sweets during 'Holi' celebrations.

Related Topics

Sindh Water March Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

11 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

26 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

28 minutes ago

Cuban Biotech companies shows interest to invest i ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 7 accused in Multan

2 minutes ago

Libyan Parliament Approves Composition of Governme ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.