Hindu Community To Celebrate Shiv Festival On March 12

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman has said that celebrating Shiv festival was a fundamental right of Hindu community and ensuring arrangements for celebrating festivals was the responsibility of district administration.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at Darbar Hall on other day for reviewing steps taken for organizing Shiv festival scheduled from March 12.

DC directed traffic police officers to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides improving the parking system during religious gathering.

DC instructed DHO to organize a medical camp and ensure attendance of Doctors, Para medical staff and availability of necessary medicines during the festival to avert any untoward incident.

DC also directed to ensure implementation on SOPs formulated for containing spread of Coronavirus.

He said that strict checking of visitors will be carried out through walk through gates.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner one Subhash Chandar, SSP Umer kot Shahjahan, all Taluka ACS and Shiv festival committee members were also present in the meeting and assured their full support and cooperation during festive days.

