Hindu Community's Rally Express Support For Pak Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM
The Hindu community took out a rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces and to condole with the families who have lost their loved ones in the Indian aggression
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Hindu community took out a rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces and to condole with the families who have lost their loved ones in the Indian aggression.
The rally, led by Ramesh Gupta, started from the Old Campus chowk and it ended outside the press club.
The participants carried placards and banners condemning the cowardly Indian attacks on the civilian populations in the dark of the night.
They chanted slogans, lauding bravery and war skills of Pakistan's armed forces who had rendered a deafening response to the neighbour's aggression.
They said the people of the country stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the defence of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor5 minutes ago
-
RCCI express solidarity with armed forces5 minutes ago
-
NA panel urges MoIB to finalise list of eligible journalists for FGEHA plots5 minutes ago
-
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces2 minutes ago
-
3 boys die in separate accidents2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..20 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 202520 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”20 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation20 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts29 minutes ago