HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Hindu community took out a rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces and to condole with the families who have lost their loved ones in the Indian aggression.

The rally, led by Ramesh Gupta, started from the Old Campus chowk and it ended outside the press club.

The participants carried placards and banners condemning the cowardly Indian attacks on the civilian populations in the dark of the night.

They chanted slogans, lauding bravery and war skills of Pakistan's armed forces who had rendered a deafening response to the neighbour's aggression.

They said the people of the country stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the defence of Pakistan.