Hindu extremism crossing all limits: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday lashed out at India for celebrating the so-called Republic Day, saying, it had crossed all the limits of Hindu extremism.

Sham democracy and pseudo secularism in India had badly exposed as its fascist regime was witnessed by entire world, he said in a statement issued in connection with India's Republic Day, being observed on Tuesday.

While India was celebrating Republic Day, its minorities living inside or outside the state were protesting against the Hindu extremist policies.

India was targeting minorities, especially Muslims and Sikhs, with acts of state terrorism, new citizenship laws and other steps against the rights of farmers, he maintained.

He said Indian state institutions, judiciary and army had partnered with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) to pursue its extremist designs.

Gandapur said Indian judiciary had acquitted the RSS goons involved in demolishing the Babri Masjid and burning the Samjhauta Express.

Indian military had made a nexus with its media to destabilize Pakistan by launching false-flag operation. It clearly indicated its extremists mindset.

Gandapur said India had now turned into a terrorist country, where no one's life and property was safe including women and minorities from the state aggression.

He said India was involved in terrorist incidents in Pakistan and evidences of its involvement had already been handed over to the United Nations.

The minister said India today stood exposed at every international forum and its intentions posed grave threat to the world and regional peace.

He appealed to the international institutions to stop Indian bellicosity, which had grown multi-fold under Narendera Modi regime. Sanctions against India must be imposed to ensure lasting peace in the region and world as a whole.

The world must take steps for immediate resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions, he stressed.