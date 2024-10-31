Hindu families get cash grants for Diwali celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday gave away

cash grants to Hindu families at a ceremony here for Diwali celebrations.

Over 35 Hindu families received the cash grants in the form Rs 15,000

cheque each.

On the occasion, the DC said the district administration had made special

arrangements to enable Hindu community celebrate Diwali festival.

He said that minority job quota was strictly being adhered to in government

departments.

The Hindu community thanked the Punjab government for extending this gift

during Diwali festival.