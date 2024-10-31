Hindu Families Get Cash Grants For Diwali Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Thursday gave away
cash grants to Hindu families at a ceremony here for Diwali celebrations.
Over 35 Hindu families received the cash grants in the form Rs 15,000
cheque each.
On the occasion, the DC said the district administration had made special
arrangements to enable Hindu community celebrate Diwali festival.
He said that minority job quota was strictly being adhered to in government
departments.
The Hindu community thanked the Punjab government for extending this gift
during Diwali festival.
