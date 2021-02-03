UrduPoint.com
Hindu Families Return From India, Accorded Warm Welcome In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:12 PM

A Hindu family on Wednesday returned to Pakistan after one year owing to discriminatory behaviour meted out to them in the neighbouring country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Hindu family on Wednesday returned to Pakistan after one year owing to discriminatory behaviour meted out to them in the neighbouring country. Rano Kolhi and Mano Kolhi's family had migrated to India a year ago to settle there but returned back to home after experiencing bad behaviour meted out to them in India. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Murtaza Shah, AC Abdul Majeed Zuhrani accorded a warm welcome to Kolhi family at village "Akhund Ji Khoi '' with flowers and distributed ration among them as well.

On the occasion, Rano and Mano Kolhi said Indian authorities kept hundreds of families from Pakistan in miserable conditions in makeshift straw huts with no facility to earn livelihood. "In Pakistan we are free to live peaceful life according to our religion as the Government of Pakistan was treating minorities like equal citizens, they said.

They also thanked Government and Pakistan Army for their efforts in getting them back to their country.

The under training Assistant Commissioners Hasnain Raza, Samrina Aslam Rajput and Waleed Raza were also present on the occasion.

