Hindu family accorded warm welcome after returning from India

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho Monday received a Hindu family returned home from India after being stayed there for the months.

According to details Hindu family of Radha Krishan were warmly welcomed by DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, ADC-I Syed Kabeer Shah and ADC-II Rajesh Kumar where gifts and sweets were presented to Hindu family.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic family of Radha Krishan had to stay in India but with the normalcy of life after pandemic, the family decided to return back to Pakistan.

Renowned folk singer Shevak Bhagat and co-singers welcomed the family by performing traditional Raag. Among others Additional Director Social welfare Naatho Khan Rahmoon, Sub Engineer works and services Om Parkash, relevant officers and a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.