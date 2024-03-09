Open Menu

Hindu Farmer Organizes Mass Marriages To Promote Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Hindu farmer organizes mass marriages to promote harmony

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In a heartwarming display of religious harmony, a Hindu farmer organized mass marriages for deserving couples here on Saturday.

During the recent Maha Shivratri celebrations, Rawat Bheel organized the marriages of couples from different backgrounds which was attended by over 3000 people.

The ceremony held in Sulaiman Town, witnessed the union of 10 Muslim and 4 Christian couples.

Rawat Bheel uses his farming profits to fund these weddings annually and he has upheld this tradition for the past four years to ease others' hardships.

