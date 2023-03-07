UrduPoint.com

Hindu Girl Commits Suicide In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM

A Hindu girl aged between 10 to 12 on Tuesday committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Head Rajkan area of district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A Hindu girl aged between 10 to 12 on Tuesday committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Head Rajkan area of district.

A spokesman of police said that Head Rajkan police received information that body of a girl was found handing with the roof of the room of her house.

"The police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem," he said.

He while quoting the investigation officers said that the parents of the deceased told police that their daughter identified as Sangita pressurized the family members to get her some demands fulfilled in connection with gifts of Hindu holy festival.

The family left the house to visit some relatives and when they returned home, they found Sangita hanging with the roof of the room.

The spokesman said that according to preliminary police investigation, the girl committed suicide.

However, the police started further investigation.

