Hindu Kush Snow Festival on Jan 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hindu Kush Snow Festival will start from January 29 in Madakalisht Valley, Chitral under the aegis of Tourism Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district administration Chitral.

This is the second time that an official event has been organized in this beautiful tourist spot of Madaklasht. Barbecue night and music concerts including ice sculpture, slalom and Grant slalom competitions will also be organized.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department had organized a successful event in collaboration with the district administration.