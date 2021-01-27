UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hindu Kush Snow Festival On Jan 29

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Hindu Kush Snow Festival on Jan 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hindu Kush Snow Festival will start from January 29 in Madakalisht Valley, Chitral under the aegis of Tourism Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district administration Chitral.

The three-day festival, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, Chitral Lower District Administration and Hindu Kush Snow sports Club, includes various snow games.

The Hindu Kush Snow Sports Festival will begin on January 29 in the beautiful valley of Chitral lower.

The closing ceremony will be held on January 31, 2021. The three-day event will feature various snow games.

This is the second time that an official event has been organized in this beautiful tourist spot of Madaklasht. Barbecue night and music concerts including ice sculpture, slalom and Grant slalom competitions will also be organized.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department had organized a successful event in collaboration with the district administration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Sports Music Chitral January Event From

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

16 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

31 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.