Hindu Leader Facilitates Murad Shah For Electing As CM Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh

Sukkur's Hindu Panchayat Leader, Mukhi Aishwar Lal Monday extended congratulations to Murad Ali Shah, for elected third time as Sindh Chief Minister

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sukkur's Hindu Panchayat Leader, Mukhi Aishwar Lal Monday extended congratulations to Murad Ali Shah, for elected third time as Sindh Chief Minister.

Talking to APP on Monday, he lauded the democratic practices in the country and hoped that the leadership would ensure prosperity and development in the province.

He expressed confidence that under her leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the province would achieve progress on social and economic fronts by bringing a positive changes for the minorities.

