Hindu Pakistani can best fight for the cause of IOJ&K at international forums

KARACHI, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Hindu Forum, Dr. Jaipal Chabaria seeking meaningful implementation of UN resolutions on right to self determination of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) inhabitants, has suggested nomination of any capable Hindu citizen of Pakistan as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee.

Talking to APP, here on Tuesday, he said as patriotic Pakistanis the Hindu citizens with due capacities in terms of education and communication skills can fight much effectively the cause of stranded Kashmiris exposed to series of atrocities by the Indian authorities.

"We can also extend a sound message with regard to status of Non Muslim Pakistanis in our dear homeland," said Dr. Chabaria also a member of National Commission for Minorities.

He further emphasized the need to expose actual agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which, the activist said, is but genocide of minority communities living for centuries in India.

"This can be done best by a Hindu himself whose words can be better believed by many in the world community attributing Modi bashing to his religious beliefs," said Dr. Jaipal Chabaria.

The senior physician practicing medicine for years in Karachi said strategies are to be modified in accordance to the present day realities where optics means a lot and ought to be cultivated so as to change years old perceptions.

"This is particularly needed to counter BJP led India that despite grave violation of human rights is somehow able to get across in many parts of the world," reiterated the Chairman of Pakistan Hindu Forum.

He was of strong opinion that the present time was the best chance to help inhabitants of IOJ&K get their right to self determination.