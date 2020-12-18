Hindu Panchayat Islamabad Chief calls on Chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Hindu Panchayat Islamabad Chief Mahesh Kumar along with his delegation Friday called on Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed at his office.

The Chairman was informed about the problems of hindu community, Chairman said that all efforts would be made to solve the problems of the Hindu community.

The Chairman CDA said that we have always strived for the rights of minorities. He said that all the problems of the Hindu community living in Islamabad would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that he was grateful to the Hindu Panchayat for coming and informing them about their problems which would be resolved immediately.