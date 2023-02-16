UrduPoint.com

Hindu Pilgrims Arrive In Pakistan To Celebrate Shivratri

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to celebrate Shivratri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 58 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Thursday through the Wagah border crossing on a seven-day visit to participate in Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Katas Raj temple in Punjab on Feb 18.

The pilgrims, led by Indian former minister Karan Dev Kambroj, were received by Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid on behalf of Chairman ETPB Habibur Rehman Geelani.

Talking to the media, the secretary said the pilgrims would spend a day in Lahore and then leave for Katas Raj temple where the main celebrations would be held on Saturday. The pilgrims would return to India on February 22. "I welcome the pilgrims coming to Pakistan not only from India but from all over the world on behalf of the Pakistani government," he remarked.

Karan Dev Kambroj, the head of the delegation, said on the occasion the central celebration of the Shivratri would be held on Saturday at Katas Raj temple along with Deepmala and fireworks. He added that on Feb 19, the pilgrims would return to Lahore from Katas Raj and visit various religious sites including Karishna Mandar Ravi Road and others on Feb 20.

Other members of the delegation expressed their great happiness and pleasure after arriving in Pakistan. They expressed their satisfaction over arrangements made for their facilitation during the visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Punjab Visit Road Temple Wagah February Border Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank Yo ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank You&#039; award

26 minutes ago
 Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.