Hindu Pilgrims Due In City Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Hindu pilgrims due in city tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Indian Hindu pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday via the Wahga border checkpoint to perform religious rituals at Shri Katas Raj.

The guests will be received by Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar, members of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, senior officials, and local hindu leaders.

All arrangements including security, accommodation, transportation, and others were made under the special instructions of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs for Interfaith Harmony and Chairman of the board, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

According to Deputy Secretary General (Shrines) Umar Javed Awan, the pilgrims will be transported to Gurdwara Dera Sahib via special buses after arriving in Pakistan on December 19 for one day stay.

On December 20, they will depart from Lahore to the Katas Raj Temple (District Chakwal). On December 21, the pilgrims will perform their religious rituals (Bhanu Saptami) at Katas Raj Temple and, in the evening, participate in the ritual of lighting lamps (Deep Mala).

On December 22, the pilgrims will return to Lahore from Chakwal, where they will visit Shri Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road and Valmiki Mandir in Anarkali during their stay.

The Hindu pilgrims will conclude their 7-day visit and return to India on December 25.

