Hindu Pilgrims From India Reach Katas Raj Mandir In Chakwal

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Hindu pilgrims from India reached Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal by special buses on Thursday, amidst tight security, to participate in Shivratri celebrations.

Addressing the media, delegation leader, Vishwa Nath Bajaj, praised the accommodation and transportation arrangements, made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for the pilgrims.

He expressed gratitude to the ETPB chairman and the Government of Pakistan. Other members of the delegation also lauded the arrangements.

According to the board spokesperson, the central ceremony of the Maha Shivratri would be held on Friday at the historic Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal, in which various political, social, and religious leaders will participate.

In accordance with their religious customs, the pilgrims will perform rituals such as 'Devi Mala' and other ceremonies on March 9 before returning to Lahore on March 10.

